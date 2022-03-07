Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.91 million shares of the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.12, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $676.11M. INO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.81, offering almost -246.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.54% since then. We note from Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.67 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Instantly INO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.31 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.68% year-to-date, but still down -3.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is -18.80% down in the 30-day period.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.74 percent over the past six months and at a 9.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4,961.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $810k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $860k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $371k and $273k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 118.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 215.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.60%.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.64% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 40.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.27%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 292 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.67% of the shares, which is about 18.24 million shares worth $91.04 million.

State Street Corporation, with 6.32% or 13.3 million shares worth $66.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 9.1 million shares worth $45.41 million, making up 4.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.02 million shares worth around $30.03 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.