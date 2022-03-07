Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 139.54 million shares of the Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.38, and it changed around $1.18 or 53.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.37M. IMPP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.30, offering almost -145.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.17% since then. We note from Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 86.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.11 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP has showed a green trend with a performance of 53.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.44 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.94% year-to-date, but still up 60.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 297.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8890.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.80%.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.62% of Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares, and 8.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.57%.