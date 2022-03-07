If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA)

In the last trading session, 2.48 million shares of the Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.89, and it changed around -$0.46 or -10.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.08B. TUYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.65, offering almost -610.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.06, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.37% since then. We note from Tuya Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Tuya Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TUYA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tuya Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Instantly TUYA has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.59 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.76% year-to-date, but still down -29.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is -26.60% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TUYA is forecast to be at a low of $7.20 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -465.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -85.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tuya Inc. to make $91.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.40%.

Tuya Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.30% per year for the next five years.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 22.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Tuya Inc. shares, and 14.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.03%.