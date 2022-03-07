Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 4.14 million shares of the Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) were traded, and its beta was 0.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.90, and it changed around $0.47 or 32.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.41M. HUSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.12, offering almost -64.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.68% since then. We note from Houston American Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 553.83K.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Instantly HUSA has showed a green trend with a performance of 32.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9800 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.87% year-to-date, but still up 40.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) is 65.22% up in the 30-day period.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.70%.

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.79% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares, and 5.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.20%. Houston American Energy Corp. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.35% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.19 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.33% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.29 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.