Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.79, and it changed around -$0.21 or -4.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. GENI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.18, offering almost -425.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.83, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.84% since then. We note from Genius Sports Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Genius Sports Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GENI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genius Sports Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Instantly GENI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.74 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.97% year-to-date, but still down -14.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is -25.85% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GENI is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -359.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -87.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Genius Sports Limited to make $78.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 23.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.63% of Genius Sports Limited shares, and 45.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.02%. Genius Sports Limited stock is held by 135 institutions, with Fred Alger Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.06% of the shares, which is about 18.05 million shares worth $336.74 million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with 8.39% or 16.7 million shares worth $311.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 7.1 million shares worth $131.67 million, making up 3.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund held roughly 3.56 million shares worth around $66.0 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.