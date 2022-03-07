Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)

In today’s recent session, 1.19 million shares of the Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $163.04, and it changed around -$2.71 or -1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.07B. COIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $429.54, offering almost -163.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $155.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.37% since then. We note from Coinbase Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.86 million.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 205.88 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.32% year-to-date, but still down -6.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is -11.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Coinbase Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.19 percent over the past six months and at a -65.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.86 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Coinbase Global Inc. to make $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.20%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.81% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares, and 35.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.98%. Coinbase Global Inc. stock is held by 808 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.50% of the shares, which is about 6.99 million shares worth $1.59 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.53% or 5.48 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.95 million shares worth $1.26 billion, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $824.91 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.