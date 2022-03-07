Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Rocket Lab USA Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: RKLB)

In today’s recent session, 2.14 million shares of the Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.77, and it changed around $0.37 or 4.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.81B. RKLB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.34, offering almost -143.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.91% since then. We note from Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RKLB as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rocket Lab USA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Instantly RKLB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.76 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.60% year-to-date, but still down -11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) is -10.83% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RKLB is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -219.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Rocket Lab USA Inc. to make $80 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.11% of Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, and 59.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.79%. Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock is held by 146 institutions, with VK Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 25.60% of the shares, which is about 115.0 million shares worth $1.41 billion.

Deer Management Co. LLC, with 18.13% or 81.45 million shares worth $1.0 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Meridian Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.5 million shares worth $88.72 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Growth Fund held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $9.74 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.