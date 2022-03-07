Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Planet Labs PBC Stocks (NYSE: PL)

In the last trading session, 1.97 million shares of the Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.74, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. PL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.15, offering almost -156.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.91% since then. We note from Planet Labs PBC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.96 million.

Planet Labs PBC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Planet Labs PBC is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Instantly PL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.82 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.93% year-to-date, but still down -10.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is -16.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PL is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -258.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -110.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to make $130.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.55% of Planet Labs PBC shares, and 21.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.59%. Planet Labs PBC stock is held by 84 institutions, with Weiss Asset Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.00% of the shares, which is about 2.42 million shares worth $23.99 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.91% or 2.21 million shares worth $21.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $7.39 million, making up 0.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.97 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.