Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI)

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) have been traded, and its beta is -0.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around $0.17 or 14.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.80M. SDPI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.38, offering almost -72.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.9% since then. We note from Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 232.22K.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) trade information

Instantly SDPI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Friday, 03/04/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.69% year-to-date, but still up 24.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) is 57.14% up in the 30-day period.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

Superior Drilling Products Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 53.75 percent over the past six months and at a 61.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Superior Drilling Products Inc. to make $3.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.54 million and $2.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 133.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.60%.

SDPI Dividends

Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 11.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.57% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares, and 8.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.10%. Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.88% of the shares, which is about 1.09 million shares worth $0.8 million.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C., with 0.77% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.