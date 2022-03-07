Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO)

In the last trading session, 66.16 million shares of the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.77, and it changed around $20.57 or 101.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $292.73M. INDO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.25, offering almost 38.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.6% since then. We note from Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.30 million.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Instantly INDO has showed a green trend with a performance of 101.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.00 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 1356.07% year-to-date, but still up 240.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) is 945.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6670.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 725.24 percent over the past six months and at a 25.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -52.60%, down from the previous year.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 78.87% of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares, and 0.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.26%. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock is held by 2 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 17800.0 shares worth $79655.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.03% or 2073.0 shares worth $9276.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.