Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN)

In the last trading session, 2.36 million shares of the Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.77, and it changed around -$0.2 or -5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $656.51M. HYLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.97, offering almost -297.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.67% since then. We note from Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.49 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.19% year-to-date, but still down -10.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is -10.02% down in the 30-day period.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Hyliion Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.34 percent over the past six months and at a -19.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -257.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -150.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $850k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. to make $1.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.21% of Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, and 27.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.36%. Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.20% of the shares, which is about 10.75 million shares worth $90.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.33% or 7.5 million shares worth $62.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.47 million shares worth $29.16 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $25.38 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.