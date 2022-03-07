Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG)

In today’s recent session, 3.55 million shares of the Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.56, and it changed around -$1.54 or -7.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.61B. CPNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.00, offering almost -252.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.08% since then. We note from Coupang Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.72 million.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.12 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.18% year-to-date, but still down -15.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.59 day(s).

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Coupang Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.31 percent over the past six months and at a 49.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.30%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.45% of Coupang Inc. shares, and 80.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.30%. Coupang Inc. stock is held by 406 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 32.42% of the shares, which is about 511.16 million shares worth $14.24 billion.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC, with 13.28% or 209.38 million shares worth $5.83 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 8.32 million shares worth $220.53 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held roughly 7.27 million shares worth around $217.94 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.