Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.11, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $333.04M. XXII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.07, offering almost -187.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.85% since then. We note from 22nd Century Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.06 million.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

Instantly XXII has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.46 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.72% year-to-date, but still down -9.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) is 1.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.23 day(s).

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

22nd Century Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.39 percent over the past six months and at a -23.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect 22nd Century Group Inc. to make $12.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.3 million and $6.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 79.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.60%.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.08% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, and 35.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.42%. 22nd Century Group Inc. stock is held by 167 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.92% of the shares, which is about 12.89 million shares worth $38.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.11% or 9.95 million shares worth $29.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 12.89 million shares worth $38.14 million, making up 7.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.09 million shares worth around $12.11 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.