Future Outlook And Barnwell Industries Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.40, and it changed around $0.3 or 9.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.64M. BRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.34, offering almost -27.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.18% since then. We note from Barnwell Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 124.23K.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) trade information

Instantly BRN has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.59 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.84% year-to-date, but still up 22.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) is 28.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 80290.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.70%.

BRN Dividends

Barnwell Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 20.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.17% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares, and 10.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.65%. Barnwell Industries Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.58% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $1.31 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.05% or 98857.0 shares worth $0.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 95800.0 shares worth $0.24 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 62082.0 shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.