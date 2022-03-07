Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 3.81 million shares of the Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around $0.21 or 14.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $134.22M. FTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.34, offering almost -44.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.28% since then. We note from Flotek Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.64 million.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) trade information

Instantly FTK has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6981 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.36% year-to-date, but still up 31.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is 62.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) estimates and forecasts

Flotek Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.12 percent over the past six months and at a 73.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Flotek Industries Inc. to make $19.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.80%. Flotek Industries Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -54.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

FTK Dividends

Flotek Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.22% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares, and 36.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.19%. Flotek Industries Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Nierenberg Investment Management Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.08% of the shares, which is about 4.84 million shares worth $6.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.79% or 3.02 million shares worth $3.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.91 million shares worth $2.41 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $1.89 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.