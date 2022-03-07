Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals – Marketing Sentinel
In the last trading session, 22.52 million shares of the Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) were traded, and its beta was -0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around $0.0 or -4.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.25M. FAMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.27, offering almost -1235.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.53% since then. We note from Farmmi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 30.28 million.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Instantly FAMI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1970 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.72% year-to-date, but still down -1.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is -18.30% down in the 30-day period.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.30%.

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 25.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.70% of Farmmi Inc. shares, and 0.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.34%. Farmmi Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 1.03 million shares worth $0.48 million.

Credit Suisse AG, with 0.10% or 0.2 million shares worth $91112.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.1 million shares worth $25725.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.

