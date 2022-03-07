Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 2.49 million shares of the Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.46, and it changed around -$0.27 or -5.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $293.42M. EXPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.67, offering almost -94.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.43% since then. We note from Express Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

Instantly EXPR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.93 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.81% year-to-date, but still down -1.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is 41.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

Express Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Express Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.78 percent over the past six months and at a 95.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $602.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Express Inc. to make $345.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.70%.

EXPR Dividends

Express Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.88% of Express Inc. shares, and 41.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.81%. Express Inc. stock is held by 87 institutions, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.40% of the shares, which is about 6.3 million shares worth $19.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.19% or 2.81 million shares worth $8.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.35 million shares worth $8.55 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $8.25 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.