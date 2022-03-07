Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.73 million shares of the Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.21 or 18.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.04M. ENSV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.25, offering almost -66.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.26% since then. We note from Enservco Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Enservco Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ENSV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enservco Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Instantly ENSV has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 58.26% year-to-date, but still up 28.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) is 104.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENSV is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -270.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -122.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 112.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Enservco Corporation to make $11.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.39 million and $5.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 183.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 122.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.90%. Enservco Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 60.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.47% of Enservco Corporation shares, and 24.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.22%. Enservco Corporation stock is held by 16 institutions, with Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.74% or 83089.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 76526.0 shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 65000.0 shares worth around $92950.0, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.