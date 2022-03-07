ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around $0.31 or 20.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.70M. ENG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.16, offering almost -295.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.56% since then. We note from ENGlobal Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 524.28K.

ENGlobal Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ENG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ENGlobal Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) trade information

Instantly ENG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7096 on Friday, 03/04/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -5.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.64% year-to-date, but still up 20.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) is 50.00% up in the 30-day period.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ENGlobal Corporation to make $17.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.60%.

ENG Dividends

ENGlobal Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 10.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.28% of ENGlobal Corporation shares, and 12.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.72%. ENGlobal Corporation stock is held by 36 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.75% of the shares, which is about 0.97 million shares worth $1.28 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.49% or 0.88 million shares worth $1.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $0.84 million, making up 1.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.39 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.