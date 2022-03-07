Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.40, and it changed around -$0.39 or -8.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.96B. EMBK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.49, offering almost -138.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.59% since then. We note from Embark Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) trade information

Instantly EMBK has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.09 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.31% year-to-date, but still down -3.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) is 14.58% down in the 30-day period.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) estimates and forecasts

EMBK Dividends

Embark Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.75% of Embark Technology Inc. shares, and 48.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.50%. Embark Technology Inc. stock is held by 89 institutions, with Alberta Investment Managament Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 3.0 million shares worth $29.79 million.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund, with 0.83% or 3.0 million shares worth $29.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Var Ser Fd-Blackrock Global Allocation V.I. Fd and BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $1.07 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $1.04 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.