DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 4.03 million shares of the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.37, and it changed around -$7.79 or -13.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.21B. DOCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $133.40, offering almost -159.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.19% since then. We note from DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Instantly DOCN has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.89 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.05% year-to-date, but still down -14.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is -10.08% down in the 30-day period.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.92 percent over the past six months and at a 102.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $118.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. to make $125.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.40%.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.19% of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, and 54.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.40%. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock is held by 356 institutions, with IA Venture Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.78% of the shares, which is about 7.4 million shares worth $594.8 million.

IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP, with 6.78% or 7.4 million shares worth $594.8 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.37 million shares worth $239.41 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF held roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $171.67 million, which represents about 1.96% of the total shares outstanding.