DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) Stock: Instant Disas...

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 4.41 million shares of the DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.97, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.24B. DIDI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.01, offering almost -353.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.12% since then. We note from DiDi Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.43 million.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

Instantly DIDI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.17 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.28% year-to-date, but still down -1.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) is 9.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 74.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.16 day(s).

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of DiDi Global Inc. shares, and 8.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.83%. DiDi Global Inc. stock is held by 240 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.74% of the shares, which is about 75.83 million shares worth $590.74 million.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP, with 1.09% or 47.52 million shares worth $370.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 4.35 million shares worth $44.82 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF held roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $35.16 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.