DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 4.41 million shares of the DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.97, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.24B. DIDI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.01, offering almost -353.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.12% since then. We note from DiDi Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.43 million.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

Instantly DIDI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.17 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.28% year-to-date, but still down -1.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) is 9.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 74.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.16 day(s).

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of DiDi Global Inc. shares, and 8.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.83%. DiDi Global Inc. stock is held by 240 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.74% of the shares, which is about 75.83 million shares worth $590.74 million.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP, with 1.09% or 47.52 million shares worth $370.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 4.35 million shares worth $44.82 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF held roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $35.16 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.