Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE: CELP) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around $0.24 or 18.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.48M. CELP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.41, offering almost -121.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.45% since then. We note from Cypress Environmental Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 51.64K.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CELP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) trade information

Instantly CELP has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.46% year-to-date, but still up 54.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) is 65.63% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CELP is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -127.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -48.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. to make $47.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $91.25 million and $68.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -58.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -30.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.00%.

CELP Dividends

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.44% of Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. shares, and 1.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.14%. Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Spire Wealth Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 33019.0 shares worth $36991.0.

Platform Technology Partners, with 0.26% or 31916.0 shares worth $35755.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.