Could Sundial Growers Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SNDL) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 40.75 million shares of the Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. SNDL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.75, offering almost -250.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Sundial Growers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 79.80 million.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5300 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.80% year-to-date, but still down -2.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 2.40% down in the 30-day period.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Sundial Growers Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.62 percent over the past six months and at a 69.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sundial Growers Inc. to make $147.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.48 million and $9.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 129.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,461.80%.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares, and 4.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.66%. Sundial Growers Inc. stock is held by 158 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.32% of the shares, which is about 21.84 million shares worth $14.81 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.93% or 15.38 million shares worth $10.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 15.33 million shares worth $9.96 million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $0.83 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.