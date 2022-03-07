Could PEDEVCO Corp.’s (AMEX: PED) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 3.87 million shares of the PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.66, and it changed around $0.07 or 4.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $117.10M. PED at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.42, offering almost -45.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.98% since then. We note from PEDEVCO Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 680.68K.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) trade information

Instantly PED has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7349 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.00% year-to-date, but still up 16.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) is 28.23% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PED is forecast to be at a low of $1.95 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

PEDEVCO Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.07 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 29.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.50%.

PED Dividends

PEDEVCO Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.07% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares, and 2.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.61%. PEDEVCO Corp. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 0.6 million shares worth $0.88 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.51% or 0.43 million shares worth $0.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $0.68 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $0.62 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.