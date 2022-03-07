Could Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.1 million shares of the Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.92, and it changed around -$0.2 or -6.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $505.42M. OUST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.99, offering almost -413.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.05% since then. We note from Ouster Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

Ouster Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OUST as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ouster Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Instantly OUST has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.56 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.85% year-to-date, but still down -16.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is -17.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OUST is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -482.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -173.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Ouster Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -106.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.92% of Ouster Inc. shares, and 36.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.04%. Ouster Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Tao Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.56% of the shares, which is about 11.25 million shares worth $58.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.20% or 10.63 million shares worth $55.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.19 million shares worth $23.35 million, making up 1.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $20.62 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.