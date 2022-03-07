Could Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.69 million shares of the Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) were traded, and its beta was 2.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.36, and it changed around $0.54 or 6.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.63B. GSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.25, offering almost -20.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.37% since then. We note from Ferroglobe PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Ferroglobe PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GSM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ferroglobe PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Instantly GSM has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.53 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.72% year-to-date, but still up 16.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is 78.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSM is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Ferroglobe PLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.78 percent over the past six months and at a 2,700.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.80%. Ferroglobe PLC earnings are expected to increase by 34.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.76% of Ferroglobe PLC shares, and 32.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.04%. Ferroglobe PLC stock is held by 102 institutions, with Rubric Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.34% of the shares, which is about 10.0 million shares worth $87.0 million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with 2.14% or 4.01 million shares worth $34.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.82 million shares worth $12.09 million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $10.16 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.