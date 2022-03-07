Could CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.83, and it changed around -$0.55 or -6.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.85B. COMM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.18, offering almost -183.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.35, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -6.64% since then. We note from CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.08 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Instantly COMM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.54 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.09% year-to-date, but still down -16.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) is -13.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

CommScope Holding Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.13 percent over the past six months and at a 18.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 38.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -69.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -38.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect CommScope Holding Company Inc. to make $2.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.60%. CommScope Holding Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 20.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.28% per year for the next five years.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.50% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, and 92.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.32%. CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock is held by 335 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.66% of the shares, which is about 23.85 million shares worth $324.09 million.

FPR Partners, LLC, with 8.48% or 17.33 million shares worth $235.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 10.22 million shares worth $109.46 million, making up 5.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.79 million shares worth around $78.68 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.