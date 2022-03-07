Could Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.50, and it changed around $1.71 or 2.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.56B. CPE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.45, offering almost -6.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.83% since then. We note from Callon Petroleum Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Callon Petroleum Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CPE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Callon Petroleum Company is expected to report earnings per share of $3.14 for the current quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Instantly CPE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.65 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.54% year-to-date, but still up 15.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is 11.78% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPE is forecast to be at a low of $56.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Callon Petroleum Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 76.06 percent over the past six months and at a 58.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 38.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 110.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 110.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $499.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Callon Petroleum Company to make $491.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $359.88 million and $341.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.90%. Callon Petroleum Company earnings are expected to increase by 111.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.00% per year for the next five years.

CPE Dividends

Callon Petroleum Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 09.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.87% of Callon Petroleum Company shares, and 86.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.92%. Callon Petroleum Company stock is held by 293 institutions, with Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.03% of the shares, which is about 11.7 million shares worth $552.86 million.

Blackstone Inc, with 14.38% or 8.84 million shares worth $417.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.33 million shares worth $157.24 million, making up 5.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $75.63 million, which represents about 2.60% of the total shares outstanding.