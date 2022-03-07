Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.08, and it changed around -$3.33 or -13.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.24B. YOU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.70, offering almost -197.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.13% since then. We note from Clear Secure Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 816.85K.

Clear Secure Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended YOU as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clear Secure Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Instantly YOU has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.22 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.61% year-to-date, but still down -20.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) is -9.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YOU is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $62.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -180.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $78.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Clear Secure Inc. to make $83.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.62% of Clear Secure Inc. shares, and 68.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 211.90%. Clear Secure Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 28.22% of the shares, which is about 20.96 million shares worth $860.39 million.

General Atlantic, L.P., with 12.50% or 9.29 million shares worth $381.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $40.34 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $24.48 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.