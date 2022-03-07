Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 2.46 million shares of the Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.23M. CIDM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.95, offering almost -327.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.25% since then. We note from Cinedigm Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.58 million.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Instantly CIDM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8200 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.62% year-to-date, but still down -11.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) is -17.35% down in the 30-day period.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cinedigm Corp. to make $11.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.30%. Cinedigm Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -44.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CIDM Dividends

Cinedigm Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.29% of Cinedigm Corp. shares, and 17.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.06%. Cinedigm Corp. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.43% of the shares, which is about 5.99 million shares worth $15.04 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.38% or 5.91 million shares worth $14.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.85 million shares worth $9.67 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $4.41 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.