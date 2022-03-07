Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 3.63 million shares of the Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.27, and it changed around $1.28 or 2.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.20B. CHWY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $97.74, offering almost -115.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.95% since then. We note from Chewy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.96 million.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.00 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.23% year-to-date, but still up 7.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 3.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.61 day(s).

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Chewy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.92 percent over the past six months and at a -177.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -280.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -111.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.42 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Chewy Inc. to make $2.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.04 billion and $2.13 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.90%. Chewy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 64.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.00% per year for the next five years.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.67% of Chewy Inc. shares, and 90.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.27%. Chewy Inc. stock is held by 634 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.46% of the shares, which is about 13.3 million shares worth $784.46 million.

Brown Advisory Inc., with 6.62% or 7.07 million shares worth $416.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.41 million shares worth $232.58 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $174.14 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.