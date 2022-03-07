Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) Shares Could Drop Up To -689.47%

In the last trading session, 1.78 million shares of the Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) were traded, and its beta was 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.26M. CHEK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.49, offering almost -1081.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.63% since then. We note from Check-Cap Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Check-Cap Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CHEK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Check-Cap Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Instantly CHEK has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6377 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.68% year-to-date, but still down -37.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) is -36.25% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHEK is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -689.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -163.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

Check-Cap Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.81 percent over the past six months and at a -125.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.30%.

CHEK Dividends

Check-Cap Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 17 and March 21.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.85% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares, and 7.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.65%. Check-Cap Ltd. stock is held by 29 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 57.23% of the shares, which is about 3.05 million shares worth $2.67 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 8.80% or 0.47 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.7 million shares worth $3.31 million, making up 69.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 58636.0 shares worth around $52473.0, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.