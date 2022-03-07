Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 2.28 million shares of the Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.53, and it changed around -$1.57 or -25.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $542.42M. CISO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.00, offering almost -1003.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.33% since then. We note from Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 666.73K.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Instantly CISO has showed a red trend with a performance of -25.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.68 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.77% year-to-date, but still up 19.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) is 9.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1210.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) estimates and forecasts

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.58% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.