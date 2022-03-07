Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.87, and it changed around -$2.73 or -4.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.92B. CELH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $110.22, offering almost -100.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.1% since then. We note from Celsius Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Celsius Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CELH as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 66.40 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.42% year-to-date, but still down -13.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is 9.85% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CELH is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $115.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Celsius Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.02 percent over the past six months and at a 460.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 129.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $89.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc. to make $104.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.66 million and $50.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 151.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 108.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.30%. Celsius Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -26.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 63.34% per year for the next five years.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.56% of Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, and 46.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.87%. Celsius Holdings Inc. stock is held by 354 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.89% of the shares, which is about 6.23 million shares worth $561.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.26% or 4.15 million shares worth $373.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.56 million shares worth $247.06 million, making up 4.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $120.8 million, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.