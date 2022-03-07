Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.84, and it changed around -$0.11 or -3.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.06B. CZOO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.15, offering almost -292.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.91, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.46% since then. We note from Cazoo Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Cazoo Group Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CZOO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Instantly CZOO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.02 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.90% year-to-date, but still down -33.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is -35.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CZOO is forecast to be at a low of $6.60 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -216.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -132.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.84% of Cazoo Group Ltd shares, and 176.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 204.29%. Cazoo Group Ltd stock is held by 122 institutions, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 29.04% of the shares, which is about 34.43 million shares worth $207.59 million.

Willoughby Capital Holdings, Llc, with 18.64% or 22.09 million shares worth $133.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Global Insight Port and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $3.91 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $3.58 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.