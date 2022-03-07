Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.63, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $156.15M. CTRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.70, offering almost -556.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.65% since then. We note from Castor Maritime Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Instantly CTRM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.79% year-to-date, but still up 3.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 31.45% up in the 30-day period.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 05.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares, and 4.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.31%. Castor Maritime Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.77% of the shares, which is about 0.7 million shares worth $1.7 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.67% or 0.6 million shares worth $1.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal ETF Tr-SonicShares Global Shipping ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 49703.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal ETF Tr-SonicShares Global Shipping ETF held roughly 33322.0 shares worth around $81305.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.