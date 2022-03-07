Can Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.37, and it changed around -$0.73 or -5.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $414.20M. ICPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.27, offering almost -89.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.24% since then. We note from Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 850.06K.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ICPT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.09 for the current quarter.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Instantly ICPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.15 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.93% year-to-date, but still down -8.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) is -18.53% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICPT is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $82.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -513.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.57 percent over the past six months and at a 2.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $92.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $89.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.70%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -8.89% per year for the next five years.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.50% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 78.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.34%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 217 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.65% of the shares, which is about 3.15 million shares worth $46.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.58% or 2.83 million shares worth $42.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.6 million shares worth $38.56 million, making up 8.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $16.52 million, which represents about 3.32% of the total shares outstanding.