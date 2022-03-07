Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.56, and it changed around -$6.73 or -24.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $553.68M. CMBM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.40, offering almost -222.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.83% since then. We note from Cambium Networks Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 205.37K.

Cambium Networks Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CMBM as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cambium Networks Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) trade information

Instantly CMBM has showed a red trend with a performance of -24.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.70 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.78% year-to-date, but still down -27.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) is -18.19% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMBM is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -191.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) estimates and forecasts

Cambium Networks Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.46 percent over the past six months and at a -1.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -60.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Cambium Networks Corporation to make $79.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $82.81 million and $88.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.30%.

Cambium Networks Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 177.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 19.55% per year for the next five years.

CMBM Dividends

Cambium Networks Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.88% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares, and 86.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.21%. Cambium Networks Corporation stock is held by 210 institutions, with Vector Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 53.76% of the shares, which is about 14.33 million shares worth $518.45 million.

Driehaus Capital Management, LLC, with 3.62% or 0.96 million shares worth $34.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Buffalo Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $21.14 million, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $10.83 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.