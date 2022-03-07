Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -2757.14% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) were traded, and its beta was -0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.30M. BBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.40, offering almost -566.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.76% since then. We note from Brickell Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.64 million.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

Instantly BBI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2500 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.99% year-to-date, but still down -2.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) is -11.29% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2757.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -852.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

Brickell Biotech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.67 percent over the past six months and at a 32.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -75.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Brickell Biotech Inc. to make $400k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27k and $17k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 455.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2,252.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.40%.

BBI Dividends

Brickell Biotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.29% of Brickell Biotech Inc. shares, and 15.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.39%. Brickell Biotech Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.38% of the shares, which is about 2.73 million shares worth $1.97 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.20% or 1.38 million shares worth $0.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.85 million shares worth $1.33 million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $0.61 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.