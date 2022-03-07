BRC Inc.’s (NYSE: BRCC) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 2.21 million shares of the BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.60, and it changed around $1.17 or 6.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.32B. BRCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.80, offering almost -22.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.08% since then. We note from BRC Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.
BRC Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BRCC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.
BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) trade information
Instantly BRCC has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.19 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 83.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) is 101.30% up in the 30-day period.
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -20.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRCC is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.
BRC Inc. (BRCC) estimates and forecasts
BRCC Dividends
BRC Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.