Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.15M. BRQS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.93, offering almost -565.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.79% since then. We note from Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3200 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.58% year-to-date, but still down -3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -20.28% down in the 30-day period.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borqs Technologies Inc. to make $73.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.40%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.41% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares, and 1.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.25%. Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Pathstone Family Office, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.68% of the shares, which is about 1.0 million shares worth $0.37 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.15% or 0.22 million shares worth $82491.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.13 million shares worth $68780.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares.