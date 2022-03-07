BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) were traded, and its beta was 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $269.60M. BEST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.50, offering almost -290.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.13% since then. We note from BEST Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Instantly BEST has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7400 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.37% year-to-date, but still down -6.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is -25.86% down in the 30-day period.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BEST Inc. to make $984.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.44 billion and $996.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.50%. BEST Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -977.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

BEST Dividends

BEST Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.41% of BEST Inc. shares, and 23.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.45%. BEST Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.17% of the shares, which is about 12.97 million shares worth $21.65 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with 3.99% or 10.0 million shares worth $16.7 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 2.4 million shares worth $2.42 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $2.13 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.