Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $251.23, and it changed around -$16.38 or -6.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.72B. TEAM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $483.13, offering almost -92.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $198.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.87% since then. We note from Atlassian Corporation Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Instantly TEAM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 321.76 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.81% year-to-date, but still down -12.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is -14.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Atlassian Corporation Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.83 percent over the past six months and at a 11.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $641.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Atlassian Corporation Plc to make $664.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.15%. Atlassian Corporation Plc earnings are expected to increase by -94.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Atlassian Corporation Plc shares, and 86.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.47%. Atlassian Corporation Plc stock is held by 932 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.77% of the shares, which is about 13.42 million shares worth $5.25 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 5.46% or 7.49 million shares worth $2.93 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.63 million shares worth $1.42 billion, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 3.53 million shares worth around $1.38 billion, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.