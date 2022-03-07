Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) have been traded, and its beta is 3.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.88, and it changed around $0.4 or 7.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $188.62M. AMPY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.78, offering almost 1.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.03% since then. We note from Amplify Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 668.62K.

Amplify Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AMPY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amplify Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

Instantly AMPY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.13 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 76.21% year-to-date, but still up 16.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is 40.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMPY is forecast to be at a low of $6.20 and a high of $6.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.40%. Amplify Energy Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -927.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Amplify Energy Corp. shares, and 37.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.89%. Amplify Energy Corp. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Lasry, Marc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.74% of the shares, which is about 2.56 million shares worth $13.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.54% or 1.73 million shares worth $9.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.1 million shares worth $5.87 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $2.9 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.