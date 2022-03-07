Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -28.93%

In the last trading session, 8.02 million shares of the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.42, and it changed around -$0.23 or -8.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $415.71M. AKBA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.33, offering almost -78.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.34% since then. We note from Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.55 million.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Instantly AKBA has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.70 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.08% year-to-date, but still up 10.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is 29.41% up in the 30-day period.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.93 percent over the past six months and at a 55.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -31.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc. to make $38.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $56.7 million and $55.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -30.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.80%.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.04% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 59.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.27%. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 199 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.06% of the shares, which is about 15.86 million shares worth $45.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.03% or 14.05 million shares worth $40.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 11.85 million shares worth $34.14 million, making up 6.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.5 million shares worth around $12.95 million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.