AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) were traded, and its beta was 4.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.82M. UAVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.30, offering almost -839.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.15% since then. We note from AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Instantly UAVS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.18% year-to-date, but still down -11.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) is -12.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $453.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAVS is forecast to be at a low of $453.75 and a high of $453.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45733.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45733.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.80%.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.27% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares, and 29.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.80%. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.88% of the shares, which is about 4.55 million shares worth $7.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.83% or 2.96 million shares worth $4.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.56 million shares worth $2.45 million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $4.69 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.