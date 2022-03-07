A Business Review Of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.36 million shares of the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) were traded, and its beta was 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.41, and it changed around $1.86 or 21.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.07M. KLXE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.97, offering almost -82.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.76% since then. We note from KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 420.31K.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) trade information

Instantly KLXE has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.50 on Friday, 03/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 235.81% year-to-date, but still up 68.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is 91.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.75 day(s).

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) estimates and forecasts

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 65.24 percent over the past six months and at a 59.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 80.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $157.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. to make $135 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $86.8 million and $95.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 81.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.70%.

KLXE Dividends

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 12 and April 18.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.36% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares, and 31.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.01%. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.01% of the shares, which is about 0.41 million shares worth $1.97 million.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., with 3.90% or 0.4 million shares worth $1.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.32 million shares worth $1.52 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.89 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.