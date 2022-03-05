Why Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $105.00, to imply a decrease of -6.03% or -$6.74 in intraday trading. The VC share’s 52-week high remains $136.58, putting it -30.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $91.59. The company has a valuation of $2.92B, with average of 302.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Visteon Corporation (VC), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give VC a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) trade information

After registering a -6.03% downside in the last session, Visteon Corporation (VC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 125.34 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -6.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.73%, and 3.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.52%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $130.71, implying an increase of 19.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $75.00 and $156.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VC has been trading -48.57% off suggested target high and 28.57% from its likely low.

Visteon Corporation (VC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Visteon Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Visteon Corporation (VC) shares are 0.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 132.23% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -103.80% this quarter before jumping 23.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $648.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $743.76 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $787 million and $714.88 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -17.60% before jumping 4.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 171.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 72.41% annually.

VC Dividends

Visteon Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Visteon Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)’s Major holders

Visteon Corporation insiders hold 0.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.52% of the shares at 106.27% float percentage. In total, 105.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.99 million shares (or 10.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $282.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.68 million shares, or about 9.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $252.5 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Visteon Corporation (VC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund holds roughly 1.24 million shares. This is just over 4.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $116.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.8 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 90.7 million.