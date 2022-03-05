Why Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.50, to imply a decrease of -1.96% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The OMIC share’s 52-week high remains $33.37, putting it -344.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.93. The company has a valuation of $552.90M, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 398.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) trade information

After registering a -1.96% downside in the last session, Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.55 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.09%, and -5.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.12%. Short interest in Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) saw shorts transact 1.58 million shares and set a 5.63 days time to cover.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Singular Genomics Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) shares are -57.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.40% against 10.60%.

OMIC Dividends

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s Major holders

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. insiders hold 19.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.07% of the shares at 90.67% float percentage. In total, 73.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.11 million shares (or 12.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $105.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Revelation Capital Management, LLC with 5.22 million shares, or about 7.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $60.34 million.

We also have USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 0.44 million shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 3.33 million.